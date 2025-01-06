Cherry Carson Assembly Of God

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Ministry

Provides free weekly groceries including fresh produce, meat, dairy, and household items to anyone in need every Sunday.

Women's Ministry

A ministry dedicated to serving the needs of women in the church and community.

Children's Church

Provides a dedicated church service for children.

Kingdom Warriors Prayer Line

A prayer line ministry focused on intercessory prayer.

