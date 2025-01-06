Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
Donate to
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
Shop to support
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Food Ministry
Provides free weekly groceries including fresh produce, meat, dairy, and household items to anyone in need every Sunday.
Women's Ministry
A ministry dedicated to serving the needs of women in the church and community.
Children's Church
Provides a dedicated church service for children.
Kingdom Warriors Prayer Line
A prayer line ministry focused on intercessory prayer.
About
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
Founded in
1964
EIN
953203963
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
4103 CHERRY AVE LONG BEACH, California 90807-3048 United States
Website
cherrycarson.church
Phone
-
Email address
About
Cherry Carson Assembly of God, founded in 1964 in Long Beach, CA, is a local church offering worship services and community engagement. They focus on prayer and spreading the Word. They may also operate a food bank.
Mission
Cherry Carson Assembly of God welcomes the Long Beach community at 4103 Cherry Ave, offering a place for connection, faith, and support. Visit us at cherrycarson.church to learn more.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: