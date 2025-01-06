powered by 
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God

 — 
Support faith and community in Long Beach.
Events of 

Cherry Carson Assembly Of God

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Cherry Carson Assembly Of God

100% of your purchase supports 
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Cherry Carson Assembly Of God

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Food Ministry

Provides free weekly groceries including fresh produce, meat, dairy, and household items to anyone in need every Sunday.

Women's Ministry

A ministry dedicated to serving the needs of women in the church and community.

Children's Church

Provides a dedicated church service for children.

Kingdom Warriors Prayer Line

A prayer line ministry focused on intercessory prayer.

About

Cherry Carson Assembly Of God

Founded in

1964

EIN

953203963

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Churches

Address

4103 CHERRY AVE LONG BEACH, California 90807-3048 United States

Website

cherrycarson.church

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected]

Cherry Carson Assembly Of God
About

Cherry Carson Assembly of God, founded in 1964 in Long Beach, CA, is a local church offering worship services and community engagement. They focus on prayer and spreading the Word. They may also operate a food bank.

Mission

Cherry Carson Assembly of God welcomes the Long Beach community at 4103 Cherry Ave, offering a place for connection, faith, and support. Visit us at cherrycarson.church to learn more.

