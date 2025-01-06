Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club
Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Social Activities and Events
A social club offering diverse activities like book clubs, gaming, gourmet lunches, wine tasting, and more, fostering friendships and new experiences.
About
Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club
Founded in
1988
EIN
943047079
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 60001 COLORADO SPGS, Colorado 80960-0001 United States
Website
cmnccos.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Cheyenne Mountain Newcomers Club is a social club for women of all ages and backgrounds in the Colorado Springs area. Founded in 1988, it offers a way to connect with others and participate in various activities. The club meets monthly from September through April.
Mission
CMNC started in 1984 to foster friendship among members and newcomers in the Colorado Springs community, providing a great way to meet new friends.
