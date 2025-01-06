Chi Omega Association Of Los Angeles
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community & Career Development
Promotes fellowship, community service, career development, and participation in campus activities.
Make-A-Wish Foundation Support
Raises funds through events like a tug-of-war competition to grant wishes for children with critical illnesses.
About
Chi Omega Association Of Los Angeles
Founded in
2000
EIN
950621450
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
708 HILGARD AVE LOS ANGELES, California 90024-3226 United States
Website
ucla.chiomega.com
Phone
-
Email address
https://ucla.chiomega.com/contact_form
About
CHI OMEGA ASSOCIATION OF LOS ANGELES, founded in 2000, promotes fellowship, community service, career development, participation in campus activities and learning.
Mission
Chi Omega is an intergenerational women's organization forever committed to our founding purposes: Friendship, Personal Integrity, Service to Others.
{Similar 1}
