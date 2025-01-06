Chi Omega Fraternity

About

Chi Omega, founded in 1895, is the largest women’s fraternal organization in the world. Its mission encompasses friendship, personal integrity, service to others, academic excellence, and community involvement. Chi Omega has raised over $40 million and volunteered over 1.7 million hours for Make-A-Wish.

Mission

Chi Omega is an intergenerational women's organization committed to our founding purposes: Friendship, Personal Integrity, Service, Scholarship, and Career Development.