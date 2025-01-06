Chi Omega Fraternity
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Make-A-Wish Support
Chi Omega supports Make-A-Wish by raising money and volunteering time to grant wishes to children with critical illnesses. They've raised over $37 million and volunteered over 1.4 million hours.
Founded in
1940
EIN
941175980
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Academic Organizations
Address
2421 PIEDMONT AVE BERKELEY, California 94704-2425 United States
Website
berkeley.chiomega.com
Phone
-
Email address
https://berkeley.chiomega.com/contact_form
Chi Omega, founded in 1895, is the largest women’s fraternal organization in the world. Its mission encompasses friendship, personal integrity, service to others, academic excellence, and community involvement. Chi Omega has raised over $40 million and volunteered over 1.7 million hours for Make-A-Wish.
Chi Omega is an intergenerational women's organization committed to our founding purposes: Friendship, Personal Integrity, Service, Scholarship, and Career Development.
