Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus
Donate to
Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus
Shop to support
Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Scholarships
Provides scholarships to deserving community youth to help them pursue higher education.
About
Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus
Founded in
2024
EIN
932537256
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
747 N CHURCH RD STE D ELMHURST, Illinois 60126-1438 United States
Website
chicagoteamstershispaniccaucus.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus assists and educates underprivileged communities in the Chicago area about becoming union employees. They serve communities by promoting the interests of Hispanic Teamsters and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, awarding scholarships, contributing to charities, conducting community programs, and promoting community service.
Mission
Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus Inc supports and uplifts Hispanic Teamsters in the Chicago area, fostering unity and advocacy within the labor community.
Looking for other organizations in
Illinois, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: