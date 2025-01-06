About

The Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus assists and educates underprivileged communities in the Chicago area about becoming union employees. They serve communities by promoting the interests of Hispanic Teamsters and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, awarding scholarships, contributing to charities, conducting community programs, and promoting community service.

Mission

Chicago Teamsters Hispanic Caucus Inc supports and uplifts Hispanic Teamsters in the Chicago area, fostering unity and advocacy within the labor community.