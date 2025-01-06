Chico Art Center
Chico Art Center
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Chico Art Center
Chico Art Center
Chico Art Center
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Art Exhibitions
Showcasing diverse art forms to inspire and engage the community.
Classes & Workshops
Providing artist-led art instruction for all skill levels, including ongoing watercolor classes.
Classroom Rental
Offering studio space for one-time workshops or ongoing classes.
Chico Art Center
Founded in
1994
EIN
946039790
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts
Address
450 ORANGE ST STE 6 CHICO, California 95928-4602 United States
Website
chicoartcenter.com
Phone
(530)-895-8726
Email address
-
About
Chico Art Center, est. 1956, fosters visual arts through exhibitions, classes, and community events. They provide a public gallery and instruction, connecting artists and the public.
Mission
Actively supporting local and regional artists, artistic activity, and the continuing placement of visual art in the community, enriching the quality of life for community members of all ages.
