The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Food Distribution Program
Provides essential food supplies to combat hunger and food insecurity in Malawi.
Educational Support Program
Offers school supplies, tuition assistance, and advocates for improved learning opportunities.
Emergency Relief
Delivers immediate assistance during crises, providing essential resources to those affected.
Infrastructure and Resource Support
Focuses on building and improving infrastructure and providing necessary resources to communities.
Founded in
2024
EIN
932512347
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
3508 TRIANGLE RNCH SELMA, Texas 78154-1971 United States
Website
chifundoangels.net
Phone
(574)-383-2533
Email address
About
Chifundo Angels of Mercy is a 501(c)(3) public charity (EIN 93-2512347) dedicated to human services. Donations are tax-deductible. More information can be found on their website.
Mission
CHIFUNDO ANGELS OF MERCY uplifts the Selma, Texas community, offering compassion and support to those in need from their location on Triangle Ranch.
Looking for other organizations in
Texas, United States
?
City
State
