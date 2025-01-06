Child Care Aware Of America
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Fee Assistance Program
Provides financial assistance to eligible military families and other eligible families to help cover the cost of child care.
Founded in
1988
EIN
943060756
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Support
Address
1515 N COURTHOUSE RD ARLINGTON, Virginia 22201-2909 United States
Website
www.childcareaware.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
Child Care Aware of America, founded in 1988, is the nation's leading voice on child care, working to advance a child care system that effectively serves all children and families. They lead projects to increase the quality and availability of child care and advocate for policies that positively impact children and families.
CHILD CARE AWARE OF AMERICA connects families in Arlington and beyond to valuable child care information, helping parents find trusted support for their children.
