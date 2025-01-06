About

Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), founded in 1956, is a Bible-centered organization dedicated to evangelizing children with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through Good News Clubs and 5-Day Clubs, CEF reaches children in neighborhoods, schools, and community centers, aiming to establish them in Christian living. CEF's mission is to reach every child, every nation, every day.

Mission

Child Evangelism Fellowship ensures every child on every island hears the Gospel by the age of twelve. They achieve this through training adults and teenagers to effectively share their message.