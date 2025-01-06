Child Evangelism Fellowship
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Good News Club
Weekly Christian programs for kids 5-12 years old featuring a Bible lesson, songs, memory verses, and games.
5-Day Club
A fun-filled program held each day for five consecutive days, including dynamic Bible lessons and creative learning activities.
Camp Good News
Summer camps providing children with age-appropriate, biblically based and Christ-centered lessons and materials.
Founded in
1956
EIN
990110022
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
PO BOX 17842 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96817-0842 United States
Website
www.cefhawaii.com
Phone
(808)-321-1003
Email address
Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF), founded in 1956, is a Bible-centered organization dedicated to evangelizing children with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Through Good News Clubs and 5-Day Clubs, CEF reaches children in neighborhoods, schools, and community centers, aiming to establish them in Christian living. CEF's mission is to reach every child, every nation, every day.
Mission
Child Evangelism Fellowship ensures every child on every island hears the Gospel by the age of twelve. They achieve this through training adults and teenagers to effectively share their message.
