Child Wellbeing Initiative

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

School Awareness Program

Training sessions in schools to raise awareness about learning disabilities and equip teachers with knowledge and skills.

Teachers Workshop

In-depth training for educators on neurodiversity and special education, covering neurobiology of learning disabilities and teaching strategies.

After School Tutorial

Additional academic support for children with learning disabilities outside of school hours.

Evaluation and Assessment

Comprehensive evaluation and assessment services to identify needs and develop personalized intervention plans.

