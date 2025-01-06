Child Wellbeing Initiative
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
School Awareness Program
Training sessions in schools to raise awareness about learning disabilities and equip teachers with knowledge and skills.
Teachers Workshop
In-depth training for educators on neurodiversity and special education, covering neurobiology of learning disabilities and teaching strategies.
After School Tutorial
Additional academic support for children with learning disabilities outside of school hours.
Evaluation and Assessment
Comprehensive evaluation and assessment services to identify needs and develop personalized intervention plans.
Founded in
2024
EIN
923111093
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
8001 CASTOR AVE PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania 19152-2742 United States
Website
childwellbeinginitiative.com
Phone
(234)-703-8840007
Email address
About
Mission
Our mission is to create a supportive environment that fosters the unique abilities of children with Learning Disabilities, by providing them with inclusive opportunities that empower them to have fulfilling lives.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
