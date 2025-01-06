Children Now
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Education Advocacy
Strengthening California's education system, from early childhood through higher ed, to ensure equitable access to experiences that drive learning.
Child Welfare Advocacy
Advocating for children and youth in foster care to ensure safe homes, school stability, and support for growing into independent adults.
Health Advocacy
Protecting and prioritizing the health of all kids, focusing on healthcare access, mental health, oral health, and environmental health.
Early Childhood Advocacy
Ensuring young children have access to nurturing early childhood supports to help them grow and develop to their fullest potential.
About
Children Now
Founded in
1993
EIN
943059243
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
1404 FRANKLIN ST STE 700 OAKLAND, California 94612-3232 United States
Website
www.childrennow.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Children Now, founded in 1993, is a non-partisan organization in Oakland, CA, dedicated to improving the lives of California's children. They advocate for policies and systemic changes in education, health, and welfare, ensuring kids have the support they need from birth to adulthood. Through research, policy expertise, and a strong advocacy network, they strive to create a brighter and more equitable future for all children in California.
Mission
Children Now delivers uplifting and lasting change for California's kids by getting great kids' policy ideas across the finish line.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
