Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
BizNest
Provides training, resources, and services for early educators, including a Family Child Care Business Incubator.
Black and BIPOC ECE Achievement
Works to improve access to high-quality, culturally competent early care and education through racial equity.
Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) Early Educator Pre-Apprenticeship Program
Supports and improves the quality of care for BIPOC children by recruiting and training educators.
ECE Equity Leadership Academy
An executive-level program for Center Directors, Administrators and Family Child Care Owner/Directors.
About
Childrens Council Of San Francisco
Founded in
1974
EIN
942221305
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
445 CHURCH ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94114-1720 United States
Website
www.childrenscouncil.org
Phone
(415)-276-2900
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1974, Children's Council of San Francisco ensures every child can reach their full potential. They advocate for quality early care and education, empower families with resources and financial support, and build educator capabilities. They offer counseling, referrals, and workshops.
Mission
Empowering families with information and financial support, Children's Council of San Francisco builds capabilities of early educators.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
