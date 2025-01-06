Childrens Council Of San Francisco

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

BizNest

Provides training, resources, and services for early educators, including a Family Child Care Business Incubator.

Black and BIPOC ECE Achievement

Works to improve access to high-quality, culturally competent early care and education through racial equity.

Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) Early Educator Pre-Apprenticeship Program

Supports and improves the quality of care for BIPOC children by recruiting and training educators.

ECE Equity Leadership Academy

An executive-level program for Center Directors, Administrators and Family Child Care Owner/Directors.

