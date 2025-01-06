Childrens Day School

About

Children's Day School, founded in 1997 in San Francisco, is an independent co-educational school serving preschool through 8th-grade students. Located in the Mission Dolores neighborhood, the school emphasizes both academic learning and character development, fostering a welcoming community with a farm and garden. CDS aims to prepare students to be responsible, courageous, and impactful citizens.

Mission

Children's Day School strives for balance so students become both academically successful and grounded. They leave CDS confident, with the humility to listen and the resolve to speak up for what they see as right.