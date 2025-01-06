Childrens Day School
Childrens Day School
Childrens Day School
Childrens Day School
Childrens Day School
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Early Childhood Program
Play-based learning environment for Preschool and Transitional Kindergarten, focusing on curiosity, community, and joyful discovery.
Lower School Program
Personalized learning paths for early childhood education, fostering academic and social-emotional growth.
Middle School Program
Core curriculum in math, science, humanities, and Spanish, designed to challenge and engage students.
Extended Day Program
A balance of organized activities and supervised free play, including sports, study hall, and building activities.
Childrens Day School
1997
943248631
501(c)(3)
Education
333 DOLORES ST SAN FRANCISCO, California 94110-1006 United States
www.cds-sf.org
(415)-861-5432
Children's Day School, founded in 1997 in San Francisco, is an independent co-educational school serving preschool through 8th-grade students. Located in the Mission Dolores neighborhood, the school emphasizes both academic learning and character development, fostering a welcoming community with a farm and garden. CDS aims to prepare students to be responsible, courageous, and impactful citizens.
Mission
Children's Day School strives for balance so students become both academically successful and grounded. They leave CDS confident, with the humility to listen and the resolve to speak up for what they see as right.
