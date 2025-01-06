Childrens Gaucher Research Fund
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Gaucher Disease Research
Raising funds to coordinate and support medical research to find a cure for Type 2 and Type 3 Gaucher Disease.
Founded in
1999
EIN
943326753
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
8110 WARREN CT GRANITE BAY, California 95746-9576 United States
Website
www.childrensgaucher.org
Phone
(916)-797-3700
Email address
About
The Children's Gaucher Research Fund, founded in 1999, raises funds and unites families to find a cure for Type 2 and Type 3 Gaucher Disease, a devastating genetic disorder affecting infants and children. They support medical research to alleviate the debilitating symptoms and ultimately find a cure.
Mission
Their mission is to raise funds and unite families to find a cure for Type 2 and Type 3 Gaucher Disease (GD2/3).
