Childrens Gaucher Research Fund

About

The Children's Gaucher Research Fund, founded in 1999, raises funds and unites families to find a cure for Type 2 and Type 3 Gaucher Disease, a devastating genetic disorder affecting infants and children. They support medical research to alleviate the debilitating symptoms and ultimately find a cure.

Mission

Their mission is to raise funds and unite families to find a cure for Type 2 and Type 3 Gaucher Disease (GD2/3).