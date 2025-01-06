Childrens Hospital Oakland Family House

About

Children's Hospital Oakland Family House, est. 1983, provides temporary housing for families of patients at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. They offer a supportive, home-like environment for families facing challenging medical situations, ensuring they can stay close to their children during treatment.

Mission

