Childrens Hospital Oakland Family House
Donate to
Childrens Hospital Oakland Family House
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Childrens Hospital Oakland Family House
Shop to support
Childrens Hospital Oakland Family House
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Childrens Hospital Oakland Family House
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Temporary Housing
Provides free, temporary housing for families of children receiving treatment at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
About
Childrens Hospital Oakland Family House
Founded in
1983
EIN
942909976
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
5222 DOVER ST OAKLAND, California 94609-1816 United States
Website
www.ucsfbenioffchildrens.org
Phone
(510)-428-3000
Email address
-
About
Children's Hospital Oakland Family House, est. 1983, provides temporary housing for families of patients at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland. They offer a supportive, home-like environment for families facing challenging medical situations, ensuring they can stay close to their children during treatment.
Mission
Children's Hospital Oakland Family House offers temporary housing to families with patients at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, providing a supportive environment during challenging times.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: