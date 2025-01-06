Childrens Medical Care Foundation
Donate to
Childrens Medical Care Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Childrens Medical Care Foundation
Shop to support
Childrens Medical Care Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Childrens Medical Care Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Medical Training Fellowships
Provides specialized medical training for doctors and pediatric specialists.
Conferences and Symposia Fellowships
Offers fellowships to attend international pediatric medical conferences.
Journals and Textbooks Program
Funds the publication, translation, and distribution of pediatric handbooks and medical journals.
Collaborative Research Fellowships
Provides fellowships for physicians involved in specialized medical research.
About
Childrens Medical Care Foundation
Founded in
1991
EIN
954047835
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
2907 BEVERLY HILLS, California 90213-0000 United States
Website
cmcf.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Children's Medical Care Foundation, founded in 1991, strives to ensure that advanced pediatric medical knowledge reaches infants and children worldwide. They offer international fellowships for pediatric specialists, doctors, and professors, promoting equal access to the best medical care.
Mission
CHILDRENS MEDICAL CARE FOUNDATION helps provide vital medical care for children, making a positive difference in young lives from their Beverly Hills base.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: