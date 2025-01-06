Childrens Receiving Home Of Sacramento

About

The Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento, founded in 1944, provides services for youth in crisis. They offer a range of care including preschool, outpatient mental health, and residential treatment for children who have suffered abuse, neglect, or other trauma. Their mission is to positively impact the lives of children, youth, and families affected by abuse, neglect, behavioral health issues, and trauma in California.

Mission

The Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento is committed to positively impacting the lives of children, youth, and families affected by abuse, neglect, behavioral health issues and trauma in the Sacramento region.