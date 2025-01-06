Childrens Receiving Home Of Sacramento
Donate to
Childrens Receiving Home Of Sacramento
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Childrens Receiving Home Of Sacramento
Shop to support
Childrens Receiving Home Of Sacramento
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Childrens Receiving Home Of Sacramento
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Residential Treatment Program
Comprehensive care for youth with high-level needs, providing 24/7 support for ages 6-21.
Partial Hospitalization Program
Hospital diversion and post-hospitalization treatment in a safe environment, offering therapy and coping skills.
Sprouts: Trauma-Informed Care Preschool
Specialized preschool for children aged 2-5 with trauma histories, providing therapeutic interventions.
Supporting Community Connections
Suicide prevention outreach for youth ages 12-23 in foster, homeless, and LGBTQ communities.
About
Childrens Receiving Home Of Sacramento
Founded in
1961
EIN
941322166
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
3555 AUBURN BLVD SACRAMENTO, California 95821-2005 United States
Website
crhkids.org
Phone
(916)-482-2370
Email address
About
The Children’s Receiving Home of Sacramento, founded in 1944, provides services for youth in crisis. They offer a range of care including preschool, outpatient mental health, and residential treatment for children who have suffered abuse, neglect, or other trauma. Their mission is to positively impact the lives of children, youth, and families affected by abuse, neglect, behavioral health issues, and trauma in California.
Mission
The Children's Receiving Home of Sacramento is committed to positively impacting the lives of children, youth, and families affected by abuse, neglect, behavioral health issues and trauma in the Sacramento region.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: