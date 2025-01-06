China Lake Mountain Rescue
Donate to
China Lake Mountain Rescue
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
China Lake Mountain Rescue
Shop to support
China Lake Mountain Rescue
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
China Lake Mountain Rescue
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Search and Rescue Operations
Provides search and rescue services for lost or injured persons in mountains, deserts, and wilderness terrain, primarily in Kern County and the Eastern Sierra.
Wilderness Safety Education
Offers wilderness safety education to the community, including school lessons and summer trips.
About
China Lake Mountain Rescue
Founded in
1968
EIN
952482108
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Search And Rescue Organizations
Address
PO BOX 2037 RIDGECREST, California 93556-2037 United States
Website
www.clmrg.org
Phone
911
Email address
-
About
China Lake Mountain Rescue Group, founded in 1958, is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization providing search and rescue services in Kern County, CA, specializing in high-risk, high-angle terrain. They are affiliated with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office and are members of the Mountain Rescue Association.
Mission
The China Lake Mountain Rescue Group's primary mission is to search and rescue lost or injured persons in mountains, deserts, or any wilderness terrain, during any season.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: