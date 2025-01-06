Chinese American Dental Society Of Southern California
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Continuing Education and Networking
Provides continuing education opportunities, social events, and utilizes information technology to support their members and enhance their expertise.
Community Services
Strengthens community services by promoting friendship and enhancing member expertise within the dental field.
Founded in
1995
EIN
954465560
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(7)
Category/Type
Education
Address
300 W VALLEY BLVD STE E100 ALHAMBRA, California 91803-0000 United States
Website
cadssc.org
Phone
(162)-644-10899
Email address
-
About
The Chinese American Dental Society of Southern California, est. 1995, is a non-profit dedicated to friendship, enhancing member expertise, & strengthening community services. They offer continuing education and organize volunteer events for Chinese American dentists in Southern California.
Mission
The Chinese American Dental Society of Southern California connects and supports dental professionals in Alhambra, fostering community and advancing oral health in the region.
What $2,100 could fund instead: