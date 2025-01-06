Chinese Bible Missions Church Of Los Angeles

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Children's Ministry

Provides various programs for children, including Sunday School, AWANA, and VBS, to help them learn about Jesus.

‍

Youth Ministry

Offers worship services and activities tailored for youth to foster their spiritual growth.

‍

Adult Ministry

Provides worship services and fellowship opportunities for adults.

‍

Overseas Missions

Supports various missions globally, focusing on education, economic development, medical outreach, and church planting in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Nepal.

‍