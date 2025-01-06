Chinese Bible Missions Church Of Los Angeles
Donate to
Chinese Bible Missions Church Of Los Angeles
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Chinese Bible Missions Church Of Los Angeles
Shop to support
Chinese Bible Missions Church Of Los Angeles
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Chinese Bible Missions Church Of Los Angeles
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides various programs for children, including Sunday School, AWANA, and VBS, to help them learn about Jesus.
Youth Ministry
Offers worship services and activities tailored for youth to foster their spiritual growth.
Adult Ministry
Provides worship services and fellowship opportunities for adults.
Overseas Missions
Supports various missions globally, focusing on education, economic development, medical outreach, and church planting in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, and Nepal.
About
Chinese Bible Missions Church Of Los Angeles
Founded in
1999
EIN
954753740
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
200 W COMMONWEALTH AVE ALHAMBRA, California 91801-3757 United States
Website
www.cbmcla.org
Phone
(626)-570-9044
Email address
About
Chinese Bible Missions Church of Los Angeles, founded in 1999, helps people follow Jesus, engage in community, and serve others. With services in English, Cantonese, and Mandarin, they reach multi-lingual, Chinese immigrant families. They planted Kindle Hills Church in Chino Hills in 2019, a Cantonese church committed to spreading love and truth.
Mission
Chinese Bible Missions Church of Los Angeles welcomes and supports the Chinese community in Alhambra, providing a place for connection, faith, and fellowship.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: