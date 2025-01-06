Chinese For Affirmative Action
Chinese For Affirmative Action
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Direct Services
Prioritizes the needs of low-income, limited-English proficient, and immigrant community members in San Francisco. Offers immigration assistance, workforce development, and referrals.
Leadership Development
Helps community members understand current issues, improve public speaking, and learn about public policies. Supports community leaders in outreach and education.
Civic Engagement
Educates and mobilizes community members on voter registration, the Census, and education equity. Organizes forums and builds a progressive presence online.
Policy Advocacy
Works with officials to advance proposals impacting immigrant rights, economic justice, language diversity, and education equity. Conducts research and provides technical assistance.
About
Chinese For Affirmative Action
Founded in
1972
EIN
942161304
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
17 WALTER U LUM PL SAN FRANCISCO, California 94108-1801 United States
Website
caasf.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Chinese for Affirmative Action (CAA), founded in 1969, protects the civil and political rights of Chinese Americans and advances multiracial democracy. Based in San Francisco, CAA advocates for systemic change, immigrant rights, language diversity, and remedies for racial injustice, fighting for social justice.
Mission
Chinese for Affirmative Action protects the civil and political rights of Chinese Americans and advances multiracial democracy in the United States. CAA advocates for systemic change that protects immigrant rights, promotes language diversity, and remedies racial injustice.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
