Chinese For Affirmative Action

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Direct Services

Prioritizes the needs of low-income, limited-English proficient, and immigrant community members in San Francisco. Offers immigration assistance, workforce development, and referrals.

Leadership Development

Helps community members understand current issues, improve public speaking, and learn about public policies. Supports community leaders in outreach and education.

Civic Engagement

Educates and mobilizes community members on voter registration, the Census, and education equity. Organizes forums and builds a progressive presence online.

Policy Advocacy

Works with officials to advance proposals impacting immigrant rights, economic justice, language diversity, and education equity. Conducts research and provides technical assistance.

