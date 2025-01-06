Chinese Independent Baptist Church Of Oakland
Chinese Independent Baptist Church Of Oakland
Chinese Independent Baptist Church Of Oakland
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Children's Ministry
Provides programs and activities for children.
Student Ministry
Offers support and guidance for students.
Middle School Ministry
Dedicated to serving middle school students.
High School Ministry
Focuses on the needs of high school students.
About
Chinese Independent Baptist Church Of Oakland
Founded in
2001
EIN
942458432
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
280 8TH ST OAKLAND, California 94607-4445 United States
Website
www.cibc-oakland.org
Phone
(510)-452-1772
Email address
About
Chinese Independent Baptist Church of Oakland, located at 280 8th St, Oakland, CA, began over 100 years ago. CIBC is a multi-generational church with active ministries. Contact them at 510-452-1772.
Mission
Chinese Independent Baptist Church of Oakland welcomes and supports the local Chinese community, providing a place for worship, fellowship, and spiritual growth in Oakland.
