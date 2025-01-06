Choices Together
About
Choices Together
Founded in
2024
EIN
934967577
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
3840 N UNION ST DES MOINES, Iowa 50316-1062 United States
Website
choicestogether.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Choices Together, founded in 2024 and located in Des Moines, Iowa, is dedicated to building awareness and providing education about breast cancer, specifically within the African American community. The organization aims to offer resources and support to women facing this health challenge.
Mission
CHOICES TOGETHER offers support and resources in Des Moines, Iowa, helping people connect and thrive within their community. Visit choicestogether.org to learn more.
What $2,100 could fund instead: