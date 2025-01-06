Chorale Bel Canto
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Classical Concerts
Providing quality classical music concerts in the San Gabriel Valley, entertaining and educating audiences with challenging choral works.
Founded in
1983
953859289
501(c)(3)
Performance & Visual Arts
PO BOX 451 WHITTIER, California 90608-0451 United States
choralebelcanto.org
For over 40 years, Chorale Bel Canto, based in Whittier, CA, has enriched the San Gabriel Valley with quality classical concerts. Founded in 1983, the ~80-member choir continues to offer masterworks performances.
Mission
Chorale Bel Canto shares choral masterworks and other worthy choral music for the education and enjoyment of the greater community.
{Similar 1}
