Chp 11 99 Foundation
Donate to
Chp 11 99 Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Chp 11 99 Foundation
Shop to support
Chp 11 99 Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Chp 11 99 Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Program
Provides scholarships to dependents of CHP employees pursuing a college education, supporting their academic goals.
Emergency Assistance and Death Benefit Program
Offers financial aid to CHP employees and their families during crises like injuries, death, medical emergencies, and unforeseen hardships.
About
Chp 11 99 Foundation
Founded in
1985
EIN
956530738
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
3188 AIRWAY AVE STE C COSTA MESA, California 92626-4652 United States
Website
chp11-99.org
Phone
(714)-529-1199
Email address
About
The CHP 11-99 Foundation, est. 1985, provides emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and their families. It also offers scholarships to children of CHP employees, supporting their education. The Foundation is dedicated to the welfare of the CHP community during times of crisis and beyond.
Mission
The CHP 11-99 Foundation provides emergency assistance to California Highway Patrol employees and scholarships to their children.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: