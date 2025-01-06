Christ Church By The Sea United Methodist
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Welcoming Worship
A service blending hymns, traditions, and prayer. Sermons feel like heartfelt conversations, and music inspires joy and connection.
Bible Study with Pastor Michael
Opportunities to connect, reflect, and strengthen faith in a welcoming environment.
Christ by the Sea Food Pantry
Provides food to those in need in the local community.
Hope for Families Center
Supports families in the community through various programs.
About
Christ Church By The Sea United Methodist
Founded in
1974
EIN
956005673
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1400 W BALBOA BLVD NEWPORT BEACH, California 92661-1011 United States
Website
christbytheseanb.org
Phone
(949)-673-3805
Email address
-
About
Christ Church by the Sea, established in 1883 as the first church in Newport Beach, welcomes residents and guests to the Balboa Peninsula. It hosts worship services, special events, and a ministry supporting homeless families. They also run a preschool and are committed to loving all of God’s people.
Mission
Christ Church by the Sea is an authentic community of disciples of Jesus, truly committed to loving all of God’s people. They embody God's grace for all, proclaiming it with conviction and passion in Love, Word, and Deed.
