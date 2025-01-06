Christ Church By The Sea United Methodist

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Welcoming Worship

A service blending hymns, traditions, and prayer. Sermons feel like heartfelt conversations, and music inspires joy and connection.

‍

Bible Study with Pastor Michael

Opportunities to connect, reflect, and strengthen faith in a welcoming environment.

‍

Christ by the Sea Food Pantry

Provides food to those in need in the local community.

‍

Hope for Families Center

Supports families in the community through various programs.

‍