Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Share Hope Food Pantry
Provides free food to those in need. Operated by volunteers who collect surplus goods.
About
Christ Community Church Satx
Founded in
2023
EIN
922440449
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1300 EVANS RD SAN ANTONIO, Texas 78258-6916 United States
Website
www.christcommunitysa.org
Phone
(210)-879-3995
Email address
About
Christ Community Church SATX, founded in 2023, is a religious organization in San Antonio, TX. Committed to biblical principles, they aim to serve and equip individuals and families. Their mission includes caring for children and families. More information can be found on their Facebook page.
Mission
Christ Community Church SATX welcomes individuals in San Antonio to gather at 1300 Evans Rd, fostering connection and spiritual growth within the local community.
{Similar 1}
