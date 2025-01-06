Christian Library Of Bakersfield
Donate to
Christian Library Of Bakersfield
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Christian Library Of Bakersfield
Shop to support
Christian Library Of Bakersfield
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Christian Library Of Bakersfield
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Christian Book Lending
Provides access to Christian books, supporting various Evangelical churches and offering resources for spiritual growth and research.
About
Christian Library Of Bakersfield
Founded in
2024
EIN
934306714
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
8200 STOCKDALE HWY STE M-10 BAKERSFIELD, California 93311-0000 United States
Website
christianlibraryofbakersfield.org
Phone
(661)-978-7359
Email address
About
Mission
The Christian Library of Bakersfield aims to support the Christians of Bakersfield in their spiritual growth from wherever they are in their walk with God.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: