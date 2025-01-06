Christian School Society Of Portland
Christian School Society Of Portland
Christian School Society Of Portland
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preschool Program
Provides a loving, safe environment where students learn through play.
Elementary Program
Offers a high-quality education for elementary-aged students.
High School Program
Prepares students for college through a college-preparatory program.
Christian School Society Of Portland
Founded in
1947
EIN
930401248
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
12425 NE SAN RAFAEL ST PORTLAND, Oregon 97230-1818 United States
Website
www.pcschools.org
Phone
(503)-256-5455
Mission
Christian School Society of Portland fosters quality Christian education for families in Portland, nurturing students in a caring and values-based environment.
