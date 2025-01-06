Christian Unified Schools Of San Diego
Donate to
Christian Unified Schools Of San Diego
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Christian Unified Schools Of San Diego
Shop to support
Christian Unified Schools Of San Diego
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Christian Unified Schools Of San Diego
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Tuition Grant Program
Tuition reduction based on demonstrated financial need, funded by contributions from alumni and friends. Requires annual re-application.
About
Christian Unified Schools Of San Diego
Founded in
1966
EIN
952406918
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Institutions
Address
2100 GREENFIELD DR EL CAJON, California 92019-1161 United States
Website
christianunified.org
Phone
(619)-201-8800
Email address
-
About
Christian Unified Schools of San Diego, founded in 1966, is an accredited Christian K-12 school. Their mission is to teach students to think, learn, and live from a Biblical worldview. Located in El Cajon, CA, they are committed to providing quality education rooted in Christian values.
Mission
Christian Unified Schools of San Diego nurtures young minds in El Cajon, guiding students with care and values to help them grow academically and personally.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: