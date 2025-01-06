About

Christian Unified Schools of San Diego, founded in 1966, is an accredited Christian K-12 school. Their mission is to teach students to think, learn, and live from a Biblical worldview. Located in El Cajon, CA, they are committed to providing quality education rooted in Christian values.

Mission

Christian Unified Schools of San Diego nurtures young minds in El Cajon, guiding students with care and values to help them grow academically and personally.