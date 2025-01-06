Chuckanut Bay Community Association
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Community Building
Fostering a spirit of community among residents in the Chuckanut Bay and Chuckanut Mountain area through social gatherings, community projects, and fundraising activities.
About
Chuckanut Bay Community Association
Founded in
1992
EIN
943162642
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 4403 BELLINGHAM, Washington 98227-4403 United States
Website
chuckanutcommunity.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Chuckanut Bay Community Association, founded in 1992, fosters community among residents in the Chuckanut Bay and Chuckanut Mountain area. It supports safety, health, and welfare by acting as a liaison with fire and law enforcement authorities, focusing on emergency preparedness and disseminating important information.
Mission
CBCA fosters community among residents in the Chuckanut Bay and Chuckanut Mountain area, promoting safety and welfare through social gatherings, projects, and fundraising.
