About

The Chuckanut Bay Community Association, founded in 1992, fosters community among residents in the Chuckanut Bay and Chuckanut Mountain area. It supports safety, health, and welfare by acting as a liaison with fire and law enforcement authorities, focusing on emergency preparedness and disseminating important information.

Mission

CBCA fosters community among residents in the Chuckanut Bay and Chuckanut Mountain area, promoting safety and welfare through social gatherings, projects, and fundraising.