Toddler Program
A program for toddlers 18 months to 3 years old to explore, engage in play, and move to music with a caregiver.
3-Year-Olds Program
A preschool class for 3-year-olds, providing a smooth transition from home with play-based learning.
4-Year-Olds Program
A pre-kindergarten class for 4-year-olds, preparing them for kindergarten through engaging activities.
About
Chup Preschool
Founded in
2023
EIN
923518822
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Primary Schools
Address
24110 CHERRY HILL ST DEARBORN, Michigan 48124-1356 United States
Website
chuppreschool.com
Phone
(313)-561-2956
Email address
About
CHUP Co-op Preschool, located in Dearborn, Michigan, has been shaping young minds for over 55 years. As a cooperative preschool, it emphasizes learning through play. CHUP offers classes for 3 and 4-year-old children.
Mission
CHUP PRESCHOOL offers early childhood education in Dearborn, Michigan, providing a safe and caring environment for children to learn and grow.
{Similar 1}
