The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Sunday Service
Worship services for adults, youth and children.
Men's Community Bible Study
A weekly bible study group for men.
Women's Bible Study
A weekly bible study group for women.
Adult Study
A weekly study group for adults.
Founded in
1983
EIN
953846550
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
PO BOX 2000 LK ARROWHEAD, California 92352-2000 United States
Website
www.churchofthewoods.org
Phone
(909)-337-5483
Email address
About
Mission
Church of the Woods is a community committed to modeling, ministering, and multiplying God's love, seeking to fulfill the Great Commission and the Great Commandment by reproducing Christ-like disciples.
{Similar 1}
