Circle X Ranch Foundation

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Camperships

Provides funds to allow kids who cannot afford camp the opportunity to attend.

Camping Programs

Supports various camping-related programs of the Greater Los Angeles Area Council of Scouting America, including providing equipment and supplies.

Target and Range Sports Program

Funds the purchase of rifles for the target and range sports program.

Horsemanship Program

Supports the horsemanship program through the purchase of the corral.

