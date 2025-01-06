Circle X Ranch Foundation
Donate to
Circle X Ranch Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Circle X Ranch Foundation
Shop to support
Circle X Ranch Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Circle X Ranch Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Camperships
Provides funds to allow kids who cannot afford camp the opportunity to attend.
Camping Programs
Supports various camping-related programs of the Greater Los Angeles Area Council of Scouting America, including providing equipment and supplies.
Target and Range Sports Program
Funds the purchase of rifles for the target and range sports program.
Horsemanship Program
Supports the horsemanship program through the purchase of the corral.
About
Circle X Ranch Foundation
Founded in
1951
EIN
956093175
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 13630 PALM DESERT, California 92255-3630 United States
Website
greaterlascouting.org
Phone
(213)-413-4400
Email address
-
About
Circle X Ranch Foundation, founded in 1949, supports the Greater Los Angeles Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, by funding camps and camping-related programs.
Mission
The Circle X Ranch Foundation aims to fund new and exciting programs for the Greater Los Angeles Area Council, Boy Scouts of America.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: