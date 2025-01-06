Citizens For Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Outdoor Programs

Offers outdoor educational and recreational experiences for all ages in the Columbia River Gorge.

Caminemos Juntos (Let’s Walk Together)

Provides guided hikes and outings.

Youth Outdoor Education

Connects local students to the Columbia Gorge’s natural and cultural resources.

Gorge Towns to Trails (GT2T)

Connects communities to trails in the Columbia River Gorge.

