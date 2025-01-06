Citizens For Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
Donate to
Citizens For Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Citizens For Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
Shop to support
Citizens For Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Citizens For Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Outdoor Programs
Offers outdoor educational and recreational experiences for all ages in the Columbia River Gorge.
Caminemos Juntos (Let’s Walk Together)
Provides guided hikes and outings.
Youth Outdoor Education
Connects local students to the Columbia Gorge’s natural and cultural resources.
Gorge Towns to Trails (GT2T)
Connects communities to trails in the Columbia River Gorge.
About
Citizens For Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area
Founded in
1993
EIN
930983621
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
5000 DISCOVERY DR THE DALLES, Oregon 97058-9755 United States
Website
gorgefriends.org
Phone
(150)-324-13762
Email address
About
Mission
Citizens for Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area works to preserve and protect the scenic and natural wonders of the Columbia River Gorge, benefiting the Oregon community.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: