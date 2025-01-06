Citizens Utility Board
Low-Income Utility Assistance
Provides resources and assistance programs to help low-income households with electricity, gas, and internet bills.
Illinois Solar for All
A state program making solar energy more accessible for income-eligible residents, nonprofits, and public facilities, offering affordable solar installations and savings.
About
Citizens Utility Board
Founded in
1986
EIN
930921617
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
610 SW BROADWAY STE 400 PORTLAND, Oregon 97205-3405 United States
Website
oregoncub.org
Phone
(503)-227-1984
Email address
-
About
The Oregon Citizens' Utility Board (CUB), est. 1984, is a non-profit advocating for Oregon's residential utility customers. CUB champions affordable, accessible, reliable, and clean energy and telecommunications. They've saved customers $8.9 billion by challenging rate proposals. CUB promotes energy efficiency, renewable energy, reduced emissions, broadband access, and diversity, equity, and inclusion in utility policy.
Mission
CUB advocates for affordable, accessible, reliable, and clean utilities for people in Oregon.
