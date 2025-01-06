City Arts And Lectures
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
City Arts & Lectures
Presents live events and broadcasts featuring leading figures in arts and ideas, offering diverse perspectives on culture and the world.
Founded in
1982
EIN
942788795
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture > Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
Address
333 HAYES ST STE 202 SAN FRANCISCO, California 94102-4459 United States
Website
www.cityarts.net
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
City Arts & Lectures, a San Francisco non-profit founded in 1980, presents leading figures in arts and ideas. They host live events and radio broadcasts, offering unique programs and conversations. They bring artists, critics, performers, and social observers together with skilled interviewers.
Mission
Since 1980, San Francisco-based City Arts & Lectures has offered unique programs with leading figures in arts and ideas.
