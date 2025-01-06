powered by 
Support 

City Of Angels Ballet

 — 
Teach classical ballet to underserved communities.
 $
0
 $0 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

City Of Angels Ballet

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
City Of Angels Ballet
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
City Of Angels Ballet
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
City Of Angels Ballet
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

City Of Angels Ballet

100% of your purchase supports 
City Of Angels Ballet
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
City Of Angels Ballet

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Ballet Training Program

Provides classical ballet training to talented young people, ages 7-18, from underserved communities in Los Angeles at no cost.

Community Outreach Program

Offers free lecture-demonstrations to elementary schools in Los Angeles to discover talented students and introduce them to ballet.

About

City Of Angels Ballet

Founded in

1996

EIN

954251755

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers

Address

3350 WRIGHTVIEW PL STUDIO CITY, California 91604-3931 United States

Website

www.cityofangelsballet.com

Phone

-

Email address

-

Socials
City Of Angels Ballet
About

City of Angels Ballet, founded in 1996, is a Los Angeles nonprofit providing free ballet training and equipment to talented children from underserved communities. Their mission is to make ballet accessible, fostering discipline and artistry.

Mission

The City of Angels Ballet is dedicated to teaching classical ballet to young people in the most underserved communities of Los Angeles. Students receive world-class training which teaches discipline and focus.

