City Of Angels Ballet
Donate to
City Of Angels Ballet
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
City Of Angels Ballet
Shop to support
City Of Angels Ballet
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
City Of Angels Ballet
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Ballet Training Program
Provides classical ballet training to talented young people, ages 7-18, from underserved communities in Los Angeles at no cost.
Community Outreach Program
Offers free lecture-demonstrations to elementary schools in Los Angeles to discover talented students and introduce them to ballet.
About
City Of Angels Ballet
Founded in
1996
EIN
954251755
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Performance & Visual Arts > Theaters And Performing Arts Centers
Address
3350 WRIGHTVIEW PL STUDIO CITY, California 91604-3931 United States
Website
www.cityofangelsballet.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
City of Angels Ballet, founded in 1996, is a Los Angeles nonprofit providing free ballet training and equipment to talented children from underserved communities. Their mission is to make ballet accessible, fostering discipline and artistry.
Mission
The City of Angels Ballet is dedicated to teaching classical ballet to young people in the most underserved communities of Los Angeles. Students receive world-class training which teaches discipline and focus.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: