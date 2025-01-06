City Of Hodgenville Tourism Commission
Programs & Services
Abraham Lincoln Birthplace National Historic Park
Explore the historical site where Abraham Lincoln was born.
The Lincoln Museum
Walk through Lincoln’s Life at Kentucky’s Official Tribute to Abraham Lincoln.
Abraham Lincoln’s Boyhood Home at Knob Creek
Learn about Lincoln’s boyhood in Kentucky at this historical site.
Downtown Walking Tour
Take a free downloadable tour of the historic downtown commercial district.
About
City Of Hodgenville Tourism Commission
Founded in
2023
EIN
932208797
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
200 S LINCOLN BLVD HODGENVILLE, Kentucky 42748-1414 United States
Website
visithodgenville.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The City of Hodgenville Tourism Commission, established in 2023, promotes tourism and convention activities in Hodgenville, Kentucky. It aims to develop tourist facilities and encourage visitors to experience the area's unique history, including Abraham Lincoln's birthplace.
Mission
The City of Hodgenville Tourism Commission invites visitors to explore and enjoy Hodgenville, Kentucky, enriching the local community through tourism and welcoming experiences.
