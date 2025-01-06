Clackamas Junior Baseball Association
Clackamas Junior Baseball Association
Clackamas Junior Baseball Association
Clackamas Junior Baseball Association
Clackamas Junior Baseball Association
Mentor Programme
T-Ball
An introductory program to baseball for young children.
Rookie
A program for players ready to build on the fundamentals learned in T-ball.
Minors
Further develops baseball skills and introduces more complex game situations.
Juniors
A program for older players to refine their skills and compete at a higher level.
Clackamas Junior Baseball Association
Founded in
2001
EIN
931088850
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 2140 CLACKAMAS, Oregon 97015-2140 United States
Website
www.clackamasjuniorbaseball.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
Clackamas JBO is proud to be a part of the community, helping the youth to develop the necessary skills of teamwork, discipline, and fair play.
