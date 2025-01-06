Clackamas Junior Baseball Association

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

T-Ball

An introductory program to baseball for young children.

Rookie

A program for players ready to build on the fundamentals learned in T-ball.

Minors

Further develops baseball skills and introduces more complex game situations.

Juniors

A program for older players to refine their skills and compete at a higher level.

