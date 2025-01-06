Clackamas Womens Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Village Emergency Shelter
Provides safe shelter for survivors experiencing domestic or sexual violence, trafficking, stalking, or elder abuse.
24-hour Crisis & Support Line
Offers immediate support and resources through a confidential hotline.
Confidential Advocacy and Safety Planning
Provides confidential support, safety planning, and referrals to other services.
About
Clackamas Womens Services
Founded in
1985
EIN
930900119
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services > Support Services > Domestic Violence Shelters
Address
256 WARNER MILNE ROAD OREGON CITY, Oregon 97045-4014 United States
Website
www.cwsor.org
Phone
(503)-654-2288
Email address
About
Mission
Clackamas Womens Services helps individuals and families experiencing and healing from domestic and sexual violence, child and elder abuse, stalking, dating.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: