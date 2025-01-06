Classroomdonations International

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Supply Drive

Organizes supply drives to provide schools and students with essential materials like books, stationery, and technology tools.

‍

Educational Workshop

Hosts workshops offering students and educators insights into effective learning strategies and innovative teaching methods.

‍

Grants for Schools

Provides grants to schools in under-resourced areas to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment, or enhance their curriculum.

‍

Mentorship Programs

Connects students with professionals, offering guidance, support, and inspiration for their academic journey.

‍