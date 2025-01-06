Classroomdonations International
Donate to
Classroomdonations International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Classroomdonations International
Shop to support
Classroomdonations International
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Classroomdonations International
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Supply Drive
Organizes supply drives to provide schools and students with essential materials like books, stationery, and technology tools.
Educational Workshop
Hosts workshops offering students and educators insights into effective learning strategies and innovative teaching methods.
Grants for Schools
Provides grants to schools in under-resourced areas to upgrade facilities, purchase equipment, or enhance their curriculum.
Mentorship Programs
Connects students with professionals, offering guidance, support, and inspiration for their academic journey.
About
Classroomdonations International
Founded in
2023
EIN
932799551
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
543 CEDAR DR LAFAYETTE HL, Pennsylvania 19444-2305 United States
Website
classroomdonations.org
Phone
(215)-353-1061
Email address
About
Classroom Donations International, founded in 2023, strives to eliminate educational disparities globally. This 501(c)3 charity collects, refurbishes, and ships essential educational resources to classrooms worldwide. They aim to equip every student for academic success, ensuring equal opportunities for all.
Mission
CLASSROOMDONATIONS INTERNATIONAL helps classrooms globally by providing much-needed resources, empowering educators and students to thrive. Learn more at classroomdonations.org.
Looking for other organizations in
Pennsylvania, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: