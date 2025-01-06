Clean Slate Initative
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Automated Record Clearance
Passes and implements laws that automatically clear eligible records for individuals who have completed their sentence and remained crime-free, promoting rehabilitation and opportunity.
About
Clean Slate Initative
Founded in
2023
EIN
923898284
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
5728 MAJOR BLVD STE 705 ORLANDO, Florida 32819-7973 United States
Website
www.cleanslateinitiative.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
CLEAN SLATE INITATIVE INC works to help individuals in Orlando, Florida, access new opportunities and brighter futures. Learn more at www.cleanslateinitiative.org.
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
