The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Cos Field Day
An adaptive field day for special education students, started by Coach Cos at Broad Run High School in 2005. Donations and support help make these field days possible.
Founded in
2024
EIN
991044923
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
334 BRADDOCK ST CHARLES TOWN, West Virginia 25414-5471 United States
Website
www.coachcostellofoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
The Coach Costello Foundation uplifts the Charles Town community from its base in West Virginia, working to make a positive, local impact. Learn more at www.coachcostellofoundation.org.

