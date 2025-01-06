Coalinga Area Chamber Of Commerce
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Business Assistance
Offers support to local businesses through resources, guidance, and community events.
Community Events
Organizes events to foster community engagement and support local businesses.
Visitors Bureau
Provides information and resources for visitors to promote local tourism.
Founded in
1944
EIN
940391616
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Economic Development
Address
265 W ELM AVE COALINGA, California 93210-0000 United States
Website
www.coalingachamber.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Coalinga Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1944, promotes business in the Coalinga area. They offer business assistance to local merchants, operate a visitors bureau, and organize community events. The Chamber strives to improve the business environment and stimulate a vibrant local economy.
Mission
Coalinga Area Chamber of Commerce connects and supports local businesses in Coalinga, California, helping strengthen the community’s economic vitality and growth.
