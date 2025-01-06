powered by 
Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights

 — 
Achieve a just society, fully inclusive of immigrants.
Events of 

Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Bid to Support 
Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Mug

$19
3
 left!
Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.

Legal Services

Provides legal support to immigrants, ensuring they have access to justice and representation.

Community Education & Outreach

Educates the community about immigrant rights and available resources.

Membership and Member Services

Offers services and support to CHIRLA members, strengthening the immigrant community.

Humanitarian Response and Migrant Assistance

Provides aid and support to migrants in crisis, addressing their immediate needs.

About

Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights

Founded in

1993

EIN

954421521

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Advocacy & Rights

Address

2533 W 3RD ST STE 101 LOS ANGELES, California 90057-1096 United States

Website

www.chirla.org

Phone

(888)-624-4752

Email address

[email protected]

Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights
About

CHIRLA, est. 1986, advocates for immigrants' rights, aiming for a just, inclusive society. Based in Los Angeles, they offer legal services, policy advocacy, and community organizing to empower immigrants and their families. Their work promotes human and civil rights, challenging anti-immigrant policies.

Mission

CHIRLA was founded in 1986 to advance the human and civil rights of immigrants and refugees in Los Angeles. They organize and serve individuals, institutions and coalitions to build power, transform public opinion, and change policies to achieve a just society, fully inclusive of immigrants.

Sign up – it’s free forever!