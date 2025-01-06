Coalition For Humane Immigrant Rights
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Legal Services
Provides legal support to immigrants, ensuring they have access to justice and representation.
Community Education & Outreach
Educates the community about immigrant rights and available resources.
Membership and Member Services
Offers services and support to CHIRLA members, strengthening the immigrant community.
Humanitarian Response and Migrant Assistance
Provides aid and support to migrants in crisis, addressing their immediate needs.
1993
954421521
501(c)(3)
Advocacy & Rights
2533 W 3RD ST STE 101 LOS ANGELES, California 90057-1096 United States
www.chirla.org
(888)-624-4752
CHIRLA, est. 1986, advocates for immigrants' rights, aiming for a just, inclusive society. Based in Los Angeles, they offer legal services, policy advocacy, and community organizing to empower immigrants and their families. Their work promotes human and civil rights, challenging anti-immigrant policies.
CHIRLA was founded in 1986 to advance the human and civil rights of immigrants and refugees in Los Angeles. They organize and serve individuals, institutions and coalitions to build power, transform public opinion, and change policies to achieve a just society, fully inclusive of immigrants.

