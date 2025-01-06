Cochise Amateur Radio Association
Cochise Amateur Radio Association
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Amateur Radio Education and Training
Offering entry-level and general license classes to educate the public and advance members' skills in amateur radio.
License Testing Sessions
Providing regular license testing sessions for individuals to obtain or upgrade their amateur radio licenses.
Public Service and Emergency Communication
Training and organizing licensed radio amateurs to provide reliable communication during emergencies.
About
Cochise Amateur Radio Association
Founded in
1984
EIN
942902622
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Centers
Address
PO BOX 1855 SIERRA VISTA, Arizona 85636-1855 United States
Website
www.k7rdg.org
Phone
(146)-761-622147021622
Email address
About
Cochise Amateur Radio Association (K7RDG) in Sierra Vista, AZ, founded in 1984, educates the public and advances members' skills in amateur radio. They promote experimentation and provide communication during emergencies.
Mission
The Cochise Amateur Radio Association promotes amateur radio as a hobby, offers educational opportunities, and provides critical communication services to the Sierra Vista community.
What $2,100 could fund instead: