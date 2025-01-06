powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

Cochise Amateur Radio Association

 — 
Promote amateur radio and provide communication services.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

Cochise Amateur Radio Association

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
Cochise Amateur Radio Association
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Cochise Amateur Radio Association
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
Cochise Amateur Radio Association
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

Cochise Amateur Radio Association

100% of your purchase supports 
Cochise Amateur Radio Association
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

Cochise Amateur Radio Association

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Amateur Radio Education and Training

Offering entry-level and general license classes to educate the public and advance members' skills in amateur radio.

__wf_reserved_inherit

License Testing Sessions

Providing regular license testing sessions for individuals to obtain or upgrade their amateur radio licenses.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Public Service and Emergency Communication

Training and organizing licensed radio amateurs to provide reliable communication during emergencies.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

Cochise Amateur Radio Association

Founded in

1984

EIN

942902622

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Community Centers

Address

PO BOX 1855 SIERRA VISTA, Arizona 85636-1855 United States

Website

www.k7rdg.org

Phone

(146)-761-622147021622

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
Cochise Amateur Radio Association
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

Cochise Amateur Radio Association (K7RDG) in Sierra Vista, AZ, founded in 1984, educates the public and advances members' skills in amateur radio. They promote experimentation and provide communication during emergencies.

Mission

The Cochise Amateur Radio Association promotes amateur radio as a hobby, offers educational opportunities, and provides critical communication services to the Sierra Vista community.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

Arizona, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
Cochise Amateur Radio Association

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!