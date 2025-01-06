Come To Life Bible Church
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Saturday Evening Worship Service
Weekly worship service held on Saturday evenings.
Tuesday Evening Bible Study
A weekly Bible study group that meets on Tuesday evenings.
Monday Evening Youth Group
A youth group for 6th-12th graders that meets on Monday evenings.
Founded in
2023
EIN
920580165
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based - Churches
Address
3231 BUFFALO RD ROCHESTER, New York 14624-2417 United States
Website
cometolifebible.church
Phone
-
Email address
-
Come to Life Bible Church, founded in 2023 in Rochester, NY, is a non-denominational church aiming to bring the Bible to life for its congregation and community.
Mission
COME TO LIFE BIBLE CHURCH INC welcomes the Rochester community to explore faith and fellowship, offering a place for spiritual growth and connection.
