About

Communities for a Better Environment (CBE), est. 1978, empowers California's communities of color and low-income areas to achieve environmental health and justice. CBE prevents pollution and builds green, sustainable environments through community organizing, leadership training, and legal/scientific assistance. They advocate for clean air, water, and zero-emission transportation.

Mission

Communities for a Better Environment builds people's power in California's communities of color and low income communities to achieve environmental health and justice by preventing and reducing pollution and building green, healthy and sustainable communities.