Mentor Programme
Community Organizing and Advocacy
Empowering low-income communities of color to influence environmental decisions through education, leadership training, and legal/technical assistance.
Founded in
1988
EIN
942998086
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
6325 PACIFIC BLVD STE 300 HUNTINGTON PK, California 90255-4100 United States
Website
www.cbecal.org
Phone
(510)-302-0430
Email address
Communities for a Better Environment (CBE), est. 1978, empowers California's communities of color and low-income areas to achieve environmental health and justice. CBE prevents pollution and builds green, sustainable environments through community organizing, leadership training, and legal/scientific assistance. They advocate for clean air, water, and zero-emission transportation.
Mission
Communities for a Better Environment builds people's power in California's communities of color and low income communities to achieve environmental health and justice by preventing and reducing pollution and building green, healthy and sustainable communities.
