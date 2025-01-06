Community Action Partnership Association Of Idaho
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Head Start
Early childhood education, childcare, and mental health support for the entire family and those who educate them.
Emergency Food Assistance Program
Providing emergency food assistance to those in need.
Energy Assistance
Helping low-income families with their energy bills.
Community Services Block Grant
Offering various services to help low-income families improve their lives.
About
Community Action Partnership Association Of Idaho
Founded in
1988
EIN
943078600
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
1775 W STATE STREET BOX 186 BOISE, Idaho 83702-0000 United States
Website
capai.org
Phone
(800)-926-2588
Email address
-
About
Founded in 1988, the Community Action Partnership Association of Idaho (CAPAI) supports Idaho's Community Action Agencies. CAPAI advocates for the impoverished, educates on poverty's causes, and convenes groups for change. They offer programs like weatherization assistance to reduce energy costs for low-income households. CAPAI provides training, resources, and a Data Hub to aid local agencies in community needs assessments.
Mission
Community Action Partnership is a catalyst for building relationships that inspire and equip people to end poverty in our community.
