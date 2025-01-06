Community Action Partnership Association Of Idaho

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Head Start

Early childhood education, childcare, and mental health support for the entire family and those who educate them.

Emergency Food Assistance Program

Providing emergency food assistance to those in need.

Energy Assistance

Helping low-income families with their energy bills.

Community Services Block Grant

Offering various services to help low-income families improve their lives.

